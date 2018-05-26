WATCH: 'I got a flight from the UK to Cahir to vote Yes' in abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment
A County Tipperary man (24) studying in the United Kingdom got a flight home to vote Yes in Ireland's abortion referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
Cahir's Maurice Casey, a PhD in History student at the University of Oxford, and Cork Institute of Technology Human Resources student Eva Mitchell (25) from Holycross talked to The Nationalist about what a Yes vote means for Ireland.
