Tipperary Arts Centre to celebrate women composers
Finding a Voice - at historic venues around Clonmel
South Tipperary Arts Centre will be celebrating International Women’s Day 2018 in a unique way with the start of a series of events, Finding a Voice, in various venues in and around the town of Clonmel.
Among the special venues will be the medieval church of St Mary’s and the Main Guard, a refurbished 17th Centure courthouse, as well as in the gallery of the Arts Centre itself.
Supported by a music project award from the Arts Council, Finding a Voice will take place from Thursday, March 8, to Saturday, March 10.
