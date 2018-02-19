Tipperary Arts Centre to celebrate women composers

South Tipperary Arts Centre will be celebrating International Women’s Day 2018 in a unique way with the start of a series of events, Finding a Voice, in various venues in and around the town of Clonmel.

Among the special venues will be the medieval church of St Mary’s and the Main Guard, a refurbished 17th Centure courthouse, as well as in the gallery of the Arts Centre itself.

Supported by a music project award from the Arts Council, Finding a Voice will take place from Thursday, March 8, to Saturday, March 10.

To see the full line up of acts and to book click here to see the online brochure.