Tipperary screening of fascinating film

Tipperary is to be treated to screenings of a fascinating film made in Ireland in the 60s.

South Tipperary Arts Centre is having a screening tonight (Thursday 17th May at 7pm) of ‘Rocky Road to Dublin’, the 1967 documentary film by Irish-born journalist Peter Lennon and French cinematographer Raoul Coutard, which posed the question, "what do you do with your revolution once you've got it?"

This fascinating picture of Irish life remains relevant today. The film is accompanied by a short documentary on the making of the film.

If you can't get to the South Tipp Arts Centre tonight don't worry - there will be screenings on May 29th and 31st.

This is a free event, which is open to the public, and all are welcome.

Have a look at the attached video for a taste of what to expect!