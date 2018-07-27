WATCH: A summer of painting at South Tipperary Arts Centre

South Tipperary Arts Centre is celebrating painting this summer.

Showing now in the downstairs gallery is the critically-acclaimed exhibition ‘Proscenium’, showcasing the paintings of Helena Gorey, beautifully blended on the theme of the natural with the ceramic work of Robert Pearson. Helena Gorey studied Fine Art at Limerick School of Art and Design and lives and works in rural Kilkenny. She has exhibited extensively, and her work is represented in many private and public collections including the Irish Museum of Modern Art, the Office of Public Works, the Arts Council, the Butler Gallery and the National Self Portrait Collection.

Robert Pearson developed an interest in ceramics after seeing a Mick Casson exhibition at his workshop in Wobage Farm in the 1980s. The exhibition runs at the Arts Centre until August 17th.

On Saturday 14th July, ‘Understanding Watercolour’ was a one-day workshop with celebrated watercolourist Ray Osbourne who is a regular tutor at the Arts Centre.

On Saturday 21st July, there was a portrait workshop with Tony Robinson as part of the 'Faces That You Meet' event, one of two events this summer at the Arts Centre to celebrate South Tipperary Art Group’s 50th anniversary. Both workshops are open to the public.

On Monday 23th July, a week-long Art for Adults summer course began, run by various artists looking at painting in various media, drawing and more.



